Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Class of 2011

Graduation for Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Class of 2011 will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.
Linda Ardian
Sonia Nicole Arreloa
Mary Lou Padian Bailey
Benedetta Bardin
Leilani Akela Bisquera
John Richard Brand
Allison Susana Breuer
Allison Pennington Carr
Devon Mark-Edward Carr
Corinna Shea Casey
Nico John Castagnola
Daniel Joseph Cizek
Robert Theodore Connolly
Mark Albert Robbins Cooney
Meghan Francis Cowan
Katherine Lynn Delgadillo
Johnny Angel Diaz
Lauren Marie Dobis
James Joseph Fazio
Vincent Figueroa
Mariana Donaji Flores
Bruce Patrick Garcia
Annette Ivette Gonzalez
Crystal Alma Guzman
Joseph Thomas Hammond
Christopher Jonathan Helkey
Morgan Ashleigh Heller
Hadi Thi Ho
Adel Hochberg
Courtney Briahnna Houston
Adam Christopher Inglehart
Isabel Maria Jimenez
Madeline Bethany Koers
Benjamin Christopher Kwock
Jade Victoria Lamas
Andrew Charles Leicht
Dulcemaria Lopez
Mackenzie Elaine Lopez
Jeffrey Raymond Mandrell
Michael Timothy Mathis
Foster Sunil McKerjee
Leah Marie Miller
Daniel Jesus Morales
Michael James Morando
April Michelle Nicholson
Alan Roberto Pacheco
Alexander Emmanuel Ramirez
Stephanie Gloria Ramirez
Julian Valentino Rodriguez
Nikoll Vannesa Rodriguez
Caroline Rogers
Tyler Joseph Rogers
Thomas Scott Rubio
Maria Louise Salgado
Jeffrey Sanchez
Jacqueline Santillan
Andrew James Saucier
Spencer Joy Shull
Shannon Anne Slaught
Kelsey Anne Stimson
Sean Tyler Stratford-Jones
Dakotah Joe Sutton
Noah Tack
Meghan Elizabeth Taylor
Essence Lynette Thornhill
Clara Cynthia Trejo
Natalie Uribe
Karina Lisabeth Valencia
Jesus Adrian Valle
Henry Mercer Vanderfin
Monique Madaline Vargas
Augusto Vega
Kirsten Maya Wietstock
Anna Rose Xanthakis
Cody G. Yokubaitis
— Ashley Snider is the director of asdmission and public relations for Bishop Garcia Diego High School.