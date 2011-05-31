Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation to Host June B2B Breakfast

RSVP by Friday for next week's networking event at Earl Warren Showgrounds

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s June Business 2 Business Breakfast will be hosted by the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will learn about one another’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

RSVP by noon this Friday, June 3. Click here to register now.

The cost is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 for late (after noon Friday) or at-the-door registration for members and nonmembers.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .