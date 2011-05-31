Lisa Plowman Elected to Board of Directors for Coastal Housing Coalition

Lisa Plowman has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition.

Plowman is a planning manager for Peikert Group Architects, where she provides land-use planning and permitting services to her clients.

She brings more than 20 years of land-use planning experience to the board. She spent 11 years in the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department serving as deputy director for the Comprehensive Planning Division, where she managed a wide variety of large-scale community revitalization and long-range planning programs, including the county’s Housing Element.

Plowman has been active in the Santa Barbara community since arriving in 1983, and served as past president of the Environmental Studies Associates and on the Board of Directors of the Small Wilderness Area Preserve. She previously served on the Coastal Housing Coalition’s Policy Advisory Committee.

“Lisa brings a wealth of experience in regional and community planning to the Coastal Housing Coalition board,” said Jim Youngson, president of the board. “We look forward to her participation and help as we educate and advocate for projects and policies that will help to provide sorely needed housing for our local work force.”

The Coastal Housing Coalition is dedicated to addressing the shortage of available, affordable housing for local workers on the South Coast, and to reversing the impact this shortage is having on the community’s economic, social and environmental health. For more information, click here or call 805.882.1475.

— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.