Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts Family Fitness Announces Black Belt Exam, Promotion for Nine Students

Andrew Hollingsworth will be recognized as the Central Coast's Top Black Belt

By Alex Rodriguez for Martial Arts Family Fitness | May 31, 2011 | 2:27 p.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced Tuesday that Master Dave Wheaton will oversee the testing of five adult and four youth students for black belts in the art of Dynamic Circle Hapkido.

The black belt exam and promotion will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara school’s facility at 122 E Gutierrez St.

“Four deserving youth students and three adults will have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of Hapkido this coming Saturday as they test for their first dan,” said Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “Additionally, two students, a father and daughter, are testing for second dan. All have worked exceedingly hard to reach this goal. Saturday is a very special day for them and their families.”

“Besides the actual black belt test, our lead instructor and third dan black belt, Andrew Hollingsworth, will be recognized as the Central Coast’s Top Black Belt,” said Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “Andrew participated in a competition created by Master John Macurdy to identify the Central Coast’s Top Black Belt. The competition was videotaped and will appear on local cable in the near future. We are very excited for and proud of Andrew.”

Macurdy will present the award at 11 a.m.

To test for their black belt, students must exhibit proficiency in various areas of study, including basics (hand strikes and kicks), self-defense techniques, take-downs and throw forms, and sparring, including individual and multiple attacker scenarios.

“Our students train through a rigorous curriculum, and prepare physically and mentally for this day,” Wheaton said. “We are different from many other schools as there is no difference in the black belt earned by an adult or youth student. As a black belt, each student is encouraged to continue practicing and making the art their own. For many of our students the black belt is only the beginning of a life-long journey.”

The students testing for their first black belt are: Megan Duffy, Caden Heinze, Joe Gagnon, Karina Muñoz, Taylor Robertson, Alex Rodriguez and Bella Wygant. Michael and Elizabeth Cutbrith are testing for second dan.

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 