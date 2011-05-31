Meghan Gesswein: Children Inherit Mom’s Knack for Getting Hurt

I knew from an early point that, having boys, I was destined to spend a lot of time in emergency-room waiting rooms. Especially because they are my kids, and as a child I was constantly getting stitches and concussions and needing Band-Aids and attention from medical professionals. I was kind of really good at getting hurt as a child. It was a gift.

My parents used to joke that they were lucky there wasn’t some sort of database that recorded children’s visits to the ER, because they would for sure have been flagged for a home inspection by Child Protective Services. Seriously, I was there that often.

So you will understand my surprise when we made it almost three years before our oldest son, Dylan, needed stitches. He took a corner too fast and fell on the floor with a straw sippy cup hanging from his mouth. Teeth, meet lip. After three hours spent in an ER with an 11-day-old baby in tow, he was the proud owner of six stitches.

Fast forward about three years. If you want to be exact, it was two years and 364 days later. I was 8½ months pregnant when my middle son, Zachary, came face to face with the edge of a wooden bench. Teeth, meet lip. After four hours of joking about how if this didn’t put me into labor nothing would, he was the proud owner of five stitches. The next day my water broke and we welcomed Oliver into the world.

Since then, it has been a successful nine months of keeping all three of them out of the emergency room. As Oliver gets older and more mobile, though, I feel like our ER-free time is nearing it’s end. The kid knocks his poor little head against everything in a 5-foot radius. He’s standing now, but he hasn’t fully realized that he still needs to continuously hold on to something to maintain his balance. So he often looks like a drunken frat boy who falls on his face a lot. I can see his future flashing before my eyes, and I fear that he has inherited my gift for self injury.

Of course, if history stays true to form, I won’t have to worry about about him needing stitches for another two years or so. And if at that point he does fall and force his teeth through his lip, I’m gong to be stopping at the drug store for a pregnancy test on the way to the ER. Or maybe I’ll just ask the ER personnel to give me a pregnancy test. And to give my husband a Valium.

Also, what if in the past 25 years they have developed some sort of database that alerts CPS to ER frequent fliers? I might be screwed. I really need to be better about keeping my carpets picked up and vacuumed and making sure the dishes aren’t piled in the sinks, just to be prepared for an unexpected in-home visit. I should also double-check their health insurance coverage. I have a feeling we’re going to be using it fairly frequently in the coming years.

