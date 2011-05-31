Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Ocean Friendly Gardens Program Series to Begin with ‘Basics Class’

June 11 training part of a joint effort by the Surfrider Foundation and local water providers

By Len Fleckenstein for Santa Barbara County Public Works | May 31, 2011 | 3:17 p.m.

On Saturday, June 11, a “Basics Class” will be held as the first in a series of events in the Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Gardens Program.

The program provides education and hands-on training in establishing gardens that apply “CPR”: conservation of natural resources, permeability of soils and retention of rainfall.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and local water providers, including the City of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Water District, are promoting Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Gardens Program as part of their water conservation program for residents and landscapers.

The Basics Class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara. Those interested can register by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

This class will be the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County and signals the launch of the Surfrider-Santa Barbara Chapter’s Ocean Friendly Gardens Program.

The Basics Class will be followed on other dates by a Hands-On Workshop to evaluate a traditional garden for water use, runoff and rainwater capture; a Garden Assistance Program Workday to turn that site into an Ocean Friendly Garden; and a Neighborhood Walk starting at the new garden.

The Santa Barbara area series is funded through a California Coastal Commission grant to the Surfrider Foundation. The grant also funds The Green Gardens Group to lead the series’ events, including a one-day training and certification for landscape professionals. This training will help build a cadre of professionals trained in Ocean Friendly Gardens to serve those who cannot do it themselves.

For more information about the basics class or the Ocean Friendly Gardens Program, click here or contact Surfrider’s national OFG program coordinator, Paul Herzog, at 310.439.2500 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Len Fleckenstein represents the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

