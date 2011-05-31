Providence Hall to Graduate First Class to Have Attended All Four Years

The 15 members of the Class of 2011 have earned many academic accolades

Providence Hall will celebrate the graduation of the first class to have attended the prep school for all four years of high school in commencement exercises at 4 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.

The 15 members of the Class of 2011 are a bright and successful bunch.

“Five will graduate with magna cum laude honors for earning a grade point average of 3.6 and above, and three more with cum laude distinction for earning a grade point average between 3.3 and 3.59,” academic dean Tim Loomer said.

In addition, two members of the class are National Merit Commended scholars.

The members of the class received 27 college acceptances from 12 colleges. Of the 11 who applied to Westmont College, all were accepted, and three were chosen as candidates for Westmont’s full-tuition Monroe Scholarships. The number of Providence Hall Monroe Scholarship candidates was the most ever from any single school, according to Westmont Admissions Director Joyce Luy.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara made four awards to three Providence Hall seniors: Hailey Barroca (College Acess Foundation of California Award), Ashley Guajardo (Ruth B. Kumm Memorial Endowment Award) and Rebecca Shasberger (Lloyd and Mildred Sundin Endowed Music Award and the Breitling Award).

These pioneer Providence Hall students contributed more than 1,000 hours of community service, sang and danced in four major theatrical productions, participated on varsity sports teams, presented inspiring concerts and created traditions for the classes to follow.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.