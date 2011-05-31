Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Sabrient Systems Moves Into New Santa Barbara Offices

The expanding equity research firm relocates to South La Cumbre Lane

By Rebecca Hardin for Sabrient Systems LLC | May 31, 2011 | 5:17 p.m.

Sabrient Systems LLC has new office space for its headquarters in Santa Barbara.

The new address is 115 S. La Cumbre Lane, Suite 100. The telephone number, 805.730.7777, remains the same.

Sabrient President Scott Brown said the new offices accommodate the firm’s ongoing expansion of its core business units. These include index creation for exchange-traded funds distribution, including the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index; custom strategies to generate back tested portfolio performance strategies; custom ratings reports on 6,000 U.S. Equities and 350 ETFs; and retail services and publishing accessed through the Sabrient website and blog.

Sabrient is an independent equity research firm that specializes in custom strategies using quantitative modeling to rank stocks for Alpha generation, risk measurement and creation of unique indexes that are tracked by ETFs.

With Stutland Volatility Group, Sabrient has formed Stutland Volatility Funds, an asset management firm offering a suite of long/short quant funds designed to deliver superior stock selection with enhanced risk management.

Sabrient clients include fund managers, registered investment advisors, high net worth individuals, and companies that create and distribute ETFs. Sabrient first published its rankings in 2002; its models have consistently outperformed relevant benchmarks over a broad range of investing styles, market caps, time frames and market conditions.

— Rebecca Hardin for Sabrient Systems LLC.

