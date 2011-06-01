School District Blacklists Substitute Teacher After San Marcos Students Walk Out

Man is accused of pushing 'his own political ideas' and not following lesson plan

A substitute teacher for the Santa Barbara School District won’t be coming back after students walked out of his classroom at San Marcos High School two weeks ago.

District administrators won’t identify the man, who has worked at multiple district schools since fall 2010.

San Marcos Principal Norm Clevenger said students in an English class left the room after the substitute teacher was “espousing his own political ideas, and the students were not comfortable with his tone and conversation.”

Clevenger said in an e-mail to Noozhawk that administrators took statements from students and met with the teacher, who administrators determined had not been following the lesson plan left by the English teacher.

They then asked district personnel not to allow him back. The district can remove a substitute under certain circumstances, according to Barbara Keyani, coordinator for administrative services and communications. She said every substitute’s application is renewed annually.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.