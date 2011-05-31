Tom Donohue: Hiring Our Heroes Program Helping Veterans, Spouses Find Jobs

Local chambers of commerce are doing their part to contribute to the cause

This Memorial Day, about 1 million veterans were looking for jobs. The 11.5 percent unemployment rate for post-9/11 veterans last year was well above the national average. And more than a quarter of the veterans ages 18 to 24 are without work.

What can be done for these valiant men and women who answered our nation’s call to duty? For its part, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched its Hiring Our Heroes program. It has two goals — better coordination of public- and private-sector efforts to help veterans and their spouses find jobs, and developing a network of mentors in the business community to help veterans transition to the civilian work force.

Over the next year, Hiring Our Heroes will work with local chambers of commerce, the administration, and the National Guard and Reserve to connect 100,000 veterans with more than 1,000 employers during 100 hiring fairs across the country. The first hiring fair took place in Chicago, bringing together more than 125 employers and 1,200 veterans and their spouses. About 150 of them will end up with new jobs.

We also have created strategic partnerships in three other areas to deal with specific populations of veterans and their unique challenges. They are a Wounded Warrior Transition Assistance Program, a Student Veterans Internship and Employment Program and a Women Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Program.

For this initiative to succeed, local communities must be the cornerstone of any national program to reduce veterans’ unemployment. The reason is simple: When veterans and their families are transitioning out of the military, their top priority is getting back to a local community. By targeting resources where we know veterans are and want to be, we can be that much more effective.

We also must look for innovative ways to assist transitioning veterans. This includes helping them launch a small business, providing vocational education and apprenticeships, improving and expediting certification and licensing, and enhancing the availability of internships and mentoring programs.

Why is the Chamber of Commerce devoting significant resources to helping veterans and their spouses find jobs? As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” Beyond that, businesses of all sizes have an urgent need for skilled workers, even with our 9 percent unemployment rate. Veterans can help fill this skills gap with their unique leadership experience, technical expertise and problem-solving skills.

As we celebrate the heroic accomplishments and tremendous sacrifices made by our veterans, we must always remember that their contributions don’t end when they stop wearing the uniform. Click here to learn more.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.