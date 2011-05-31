Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Graduate 5,142 Students in Eight Commencement Ceremonies

College of Creative Studies will lead off with its graduation on Sunday

By UCSB | May 31, 2011 | 8:49 p.m.

A total of 5,142 graduating students will take part in one of eight official commencement ceremonies scheduled at UCSB over eight days, starting this Sunday, June 5, and concluding June 12.

The campus’ commencement exercises attract an estimated 40,000 visitors to the Santa Barbara area each year.

As is traditional at UCSB, the ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree and field of study so that each student can be individually recognized. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday in Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of June 11-12, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Commencement Green behind the Faculty Club.

A listing of the ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Click here for more information, including biographical information on all speakers.

College of Creative Studies

Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m., Campbell Hall. Guest speaker: Dan Yashinsky, class of 1971, storyteller, radio host and author. Student speakers: Tania Darnton, chemistry; Daniel Kerr, physics; and Michael Powell, art.

Bren School of Environmental Science & Management

Friday, June 10, 10 a.m., Bren Hall Courtyard. Guest speaker: Hunter Lovins, environmental author and entrepreneur.

Sciences and Social Science

Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: Lori Bettison-Varga, president of Scripps College. Student speaker: Danielle Mayorga, communications and language, culture and society.

Engineering and Sciences

Saturday, June 11, 1 p.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: John MacFarlane, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sonos. Student speakers: Sergio Sanchez, computer engineering, and Sarra Borhanian, microbiology.

Social Sciences I

Saturday, June 11, 4 p.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: Jon Sonstelie, UCSB professor of economics. Student speaker: Jason Holley, political science.

Social Sciences II

Sunday, June 12, 9 a.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: George Lipsitz, UCSB professor of black studies and sociology. Student speaker: Jocelyn Anderson, global studies.

Humanities and Fine Arts

Sunday, June 12, 1 p.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: Pico Iyer, internationally acclaimed author. Student speaker: Kelsey Foltz, theater.

Graduate Division

Sunday, June 12, 4 p.m., Commencement Green. Guest speaker: Craig Hawker, UCSB professor of materials, chemistry and biochemistry, and director of the Materials Research.

