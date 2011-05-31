Friday, April 27 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Lynda Weinman, Starshine Roshell Blazing a Trail for Other Women in Communications

The recipients of Women of Achievement Awards will be honored as 'visionaries' during an association luncheon on Wednesday

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 31, 2011 | 11:55 p.m.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder of the Carpinteria-based online education company lynda.com, and writer and columnist Starshine Roshell will receive Women of Achievement Awards on Wednesday from the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications.

Lynda Weinman
The theme of this year’s luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. at Hotel Mar Monte at 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara, is “From Ink to Internet: Honoring Visionaries in Communication.”

Lynda.com offers hundreds of video tutorials, from web design to tips on animation.

“We know that people learn differently, and we’ve broken things into such small bites on purpose so that you can come into the service and get one answer you need and get out,” Weinman said. “Many members use it for that, and others love to spend 10 hours teaching themselves something. It’s your choice on how much you want to put into it and how much you want to get out of it.”

Weinman paid her way through Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., where she studied business and organized shows for the college art gallery, which she says offered her experience that traditional schools couldn’t.

“That experience really shaped the direction of my future and lynda.com,” Weinman said. “Right out of college I became a buyer and opened my own retail store.”

The site was ranked the 12th-fastest growing company in education by Inc. magazine last year. It features hundreds of instructors who cater to people of all experience levels.

“Everything in technology changes constantly, and that’s why our services are so helpful because they can keep your skills current,” Weinman said. “It can be the difference between getting a new job or advancing your career.”

Roshell is a feature-writing professor at SBCC, a magazine writer, an award-winning columnist and mother of two. She has received a first-place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association and a second-place CNPA award for business/financial reporting for her syndicated columns. She has also published two books, Keep Your Skirt On and Wife on the Edge.

“Knowing that someone is reading, someone is caring, keeps me at my keyboard and keeps me committed to searching for a better word to use, a better way to make that point, a better ending to each story,” Roshell said in a statement.

Kathleen Barry, president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications, said Roshell excels in making edgy subjects accessible and entertaining.

Starshine Roshell
“She has gone beyond the traditional ranks of a news reporter,” Barry said. “She is taking up themes that are edgy and concern women’s lives; they really make you think.”

Barry said the awards are meant to honor those who have transcended their field.

“The awards really epitomize women who take the extra step to mentor to women and provide a stepping stone for others to build from,” she said. “For instance, Lynda has taken communication and online education to a whole other level. She had 24 million hits on her site last year.”

Barry said she wants the award winners to serve as an example for others to emulate. Women felt the impact of the economic downturn first, and this recognition can inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

“Our job is to help women coming up behind us stand on our shoulders,” Barry said. “There is a sense of connection. It isn’t competition, it’s teaming up with ideas to get your message out there.”
 
Tickets for the luncheon are $55 at the door.

