Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Choral Program Circles the World

Chamber Choir and Women's Chorus will perform a double feature Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 31, 2012 | 12:20 p.m.

Composer Kathleen Allan
Composer Kathleen Allan

UCSB’s gold-standard Chamber Choir, led by its founder and director, Michel Marc Gervais, and guest conductor Eric Holtan, will be splitting the bill with the celestial UCSB Women’s Chorus, conducted by Helena von Rueden and Michael Vitalino, for their last concert of the academic year.

The performance will begin at 8 p.m. Friday in the St. Anthony’s Seminary Chapel, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

As appealing as we might find it to have these two exceptional vocal ensembles joining forces for a combined concert, that does not appear to be what is going to happen this Friday night. It will be first one, then the other.

The evening will begin with Von Rueden and Vitalino leading the Women’s Chorus in a program of Spanish-flavored love songs by Kathleen Allan, David Childs, Diane Loomer, Pfeifer Nuñez and Cristian Grases. They will be aided and abetted, in their Iberian dreaming, by guitarist Mark Covey, for it is hard to conceive of even Spanish choral music without a guitar making itself known somewhere along the line.

Exit the Women’s Chorus, enter the Chamber Choir, who take us north across the Bay of Biscay for music of the British Isles and on into Scandinavia. Guest conductor Holtan from Tucson, Ariz., will lead a performance of the ethereal and otherworldly Requiem by English composer Herbert Howells. Then Gervais will lead his exquisite choir in the witty and engaging Four Shakespeare Songs by Finnish composer Jaakko Mäntyjärvi. (Gervais spent an important part of his early career in Scandinavia, and he continues to champion — eloquently — music from the lands around the Baltic Sea.)

Like most UCSB concerts — those that aren’t free — the tickets to this choral event are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, with donations collected at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 