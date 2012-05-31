Hundreds of Fowl Up for Adoption Through Animal Services

Roosters, hens, turkeys, turkens, pigeons and more are available immediately

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking permanent homes for hundreds of birds, including roosters, hens, turkeys, turkens, pigeons and more. The animals are available for adoption immediately upon an approved adoption application.

Interested parties are asked to come in to the county’s Santa Barbara Animal Shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta and complete an adoption application.

Serious applicants are encouraged to bring appropriate transport cages. Adoption fees apply and start at $5. Telephone inquiries are discouraged.

There is a wide variety of fowl available. About 135 roosters and 140 hens comprise the majority of the fowl. There are also turkeys and turkens and other species available. About 80 pigeons are also looking for a forever home.

Anyone interested in opening their hearts and home to one or more homeless birds is invited to apply for adoption.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.