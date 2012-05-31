IdeaWork Studios Racks Up Industry Awards

Among accolades for the Santa Barbara-based interactive agency are five Coastal California ADDY Awards

Award-winning interactive agency IdeaWork Studios Inc. is taking the awards ceremonies by storm.

The agency, headquartered in Santa Barbara, has won a slew of awards in 2012 already, including three American Web Design Awards, honored by Graphic Design USA for its work with NoMad Hotel, Public Hotels and Crunch Fitness.

The agency also just won four more awards from the Horizon Interactive Awards: two golds (for its work with Edition Hotels and Crunch Fitness), one silver (for Public Hotels) and a bronze (another for Crunch). It also recently won five out five Coastal California ADDY Awards, recognizing its excellence in the art of advertising.

IdeaWork Studios, founded by Jay Schwartz in 1999, has earned an impressive reputation in the fitness, hospitality, nightlife, gaming and luxury industries. The awards celebrate IdeaWork’s diverse work, including bus wraps, websites, brand campaigns, Facebook applications and more.

Schwartz’s founding principle for IdeaWork Studios is to be the antidote to the big-agency experience, striving to produce the best work on time and on budget, without the traditional big agency bureaucracy. Opting against traditional account managers in favor of working directly with clients is a move that ensures efficiency and excellence.

“We are a small, happy company with happy clients,” Schwartz said. “We do great work. We have a strong, solid reputation, which we work hard to maintain. We wouldn’t change a thing.”

IdeaWork Studios Inc. is a full-service interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York and Las Vegas. Click here for more information, or click here to connect with it on Facebook.

— Amber Rouleau is a publicist representing IdeaWork Studios Inc.