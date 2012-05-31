Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Reflection on Memorial Day Apologies

By Roger Simpson | May 31, 2012 | 6:17 p.m.

I imagine most counties have special ways of recognizing their war dead, but beyond the parades and speeches and graveside visits, aren’t we really apologizing to the young who will never know the bloom of their lives? Never marry. Never raise a child. Never be one of “we the people” who have helped build this country.

John Dunne said, “Any man’s death diminishes me/For I am involved in mankind.” Don’t we of all nations need to begin apologizing to those who die or to return with physical and mental wounds that will last their lifetime? If we were violent by nature, then it would be easy to be the willing instruments of those deaths without trying to prevent them.

When Albert Einstein asked Sigmund Freud if we were violent by nature, his reply was, yes, because our histories (of most countries) show that we have always been at war. So Freud never really answered the question because he put the blame on history not people individually.

Mothers don’t mean for their children to die when they send them off to war. But some of those children never return. What if a mother or father remembers the 1960s poster and bumper sticker “What if they gave a war and nobody came?” Maybe at that moment they would realize, worldwide, that if enough individuals felt and acted that way, all the laws of the governments and profits of the war profiteers would die and no longer have meaning.

All nations are “we the people,” and we have the power to tell the nuclear companies that we don’t want potential death a few miles upstream, and we don’t want any more presidents telling us that the mission was accomplished or putting just 30,000 more lives (the surge) up for death in a distant land.

Five buffoons on the Supreme Court have sold our right to democracy to corporations and the wealthy. Our constitution gives “we the people” the power to change the work of fools. But it will take the hardest discipline from all of us, for the first time in our history, to value life over money and peace over war.

Roger Simpson
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 