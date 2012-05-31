Santa Barbara Police Seek Help Identifying Theft Suspects

The Santa Barbara Police Department released photos Thursday of two women wanted in connection with a store theft.
Sgt. Riley Harwood said the surveillance images are of two suspects in a theft from a downtown art supply store.
Anyone who recognizes either of the women is asked to contact Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
