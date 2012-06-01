Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Supporters of Santa Barbara Birth Center Spend ‘A Night of Cabaret de Paris’

The Savoy serves as the backdrop for the benefit event as guests enjoy lively performances

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | June 1, 2012 | 8:23 a.m.

A historic downtown setting created the perfect atmosphere for a festive event themed “A Night of Cabaret de Paris” held earlier this month at The Savoy to benefit the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more apropos setting for a Cabaret,” said emcee Thomas Caleel, vice president of the Santa Barbara Birth Center’s Board of Directors. “The historic Savoy was built in 1889, the same year the Moulin Rouge opened for business. The Moulin Rouge was known for its sensational performers, and tonight we applaud that tradition.”

The Santa Barbara Birth Center is the only local option for family-centered birth in a homelike setting for families with low-risk pregnancies. In addition to birthing it provides resources, support and counseling services.

As the lyrics from Cabaret proclaim, supporters and guests were eager to taste the wine, hear the band, blow that horn and start celebrating with a host of great performances.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Guests arrived in the early evening dressed in party-themed attire and enjoyed a joyous atmosphere brimming with anticipation, and they were eager to view a variety of dancers who filled the stage with graceful moves and sexy poses.

Feats of strength and trust were on display during a body-balancing dance by Autumn Phillips and Danilo Lambo, and Kerrilee Kaski brought a top hat that accompanied a smoking hot solo burlesque.

Next, members of Hip Brazil! brought a taste of flavor and exotica to the floor as Vanessa Isaac and Tina Donaldson burned up the stage.

A solo hammock dance from Phillips got everyone’s eyes spinning to festive music from Lambot and Phillips, while in between sets some entertaining improv by Jade “The French Tickler” Mangiafico-Greensberg and Jesselyn “The Gypsy” Desmond kept the guests’ spirits high.

Later, Santa Barbara’s answer to Cirque du Soleil, the Gypzy Suite Dance Company, performed an aerial dance and filled the intimate space with twirls and twists that lit up the crowd.

“The sensational show was the perfect mix of retro and modern,” publicist Wendy Jenson said.

As some guests enjoyed good food and wine and soaked up the dynamic performances, others relished in the complimentary spa treatments by Zen Diva Spa that further set the relaxing and enjoyable mood.

During the evening, guests were offered an opportunity to bid on silent auction items and party books that further contributed to this great cause with raffle items provided by A.H. Gaspar Jewelers, including a gorgeous strand of freshwater pearls, and a Hoe Nalu Stand Up Paddleboard package from Upright Sports, which were just a part of the available treats.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center provides complete midwifery care for women with low-risk pregnancies in a comfortable environment, including private rooms with birthing tubs, bathrooms, walk-in showers and a kitchen.

The highest quality care is ensured with continuous care from the same licensed and certified midwives throughout the process, working in collaboration with pediatricians, obstetricians and neonatologists that results in very low rates of medical intervention and Cesarean sections.

Donors are an important part of the program. The Santa Barbara Birth Center doesn’t contract with any insurance companies since the amount of time dedicated to each client would not be fairly compensated, but flexibility is an option available to fit some client needs.

The choices available to clients during the birth process are as comprehensive as the services offered and the range of performers during the cabaret night, including choices for families surrounding birth, labor, visitors and the atmosphere of the setting.

An eclectic mix of performers and the gyrating moves of the performers provided an energized atmosphere that could only lead to good things for the Santa Barbara Birth Center and guests, as summed up by Jenson.

“This sexy show was brought to you by the Santa Barbara Birth Center,” Jenson said. “We’re hoping for a baby boom, oh, about nine months from tonight. Bonsoir!”

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 