Supporters of Santa Barbara Birth Center Spend ‘A Night of Cabaret de Paris’

The Savoy serves as the backdrop for the benefit event as guests enjoy lively performances

A historic downtown setting created the perfect atmosphere for a festive event themed “A Night of Cabaret de Paris” held earlier this month at The Savoy to benefit the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more apropos setting for a Cabaret,” said emcee Thomas Caleel, vice president of the Santa Barbara Birth Center’s Board of Directors. “The historic Savoy was built in 1889, the same year the Moulin Rouge opened for business. The Moulin Rouge was known for its sensational performers, and tonight we applaud that tradition.”

The Santa Barbara Birth Center is the only local option for family-centered birth in a homelike setting for families with low-risk pregnancies. In addition to birthing it provides resources, support and counseling services.

As the lyrics from Cabaret proclaim, supporters and guests were eager to taste the wine, hear the band, blow that horn and start celebrating with a host of great performances.

Guests arrived in the early evening dressed in party-themed attire and enjoyed a joyous atmosphere brimming with anticipation, and they were eager to view a variety of dancers who filled the stage with graceful moves and sexy poses.

Feats of strength and trust were on display during a body-balancing dance by Autumn Phillips and Danilo Lambo, and Kerrilee Kaski brought a top hat that accompanied a smoking hot solo burlesque.

Next, members of Hip Brazil! brought a taste of flavor and exotica to the floor as Vanessa Isaac and Tina Donaldson burned up the stage.

A solo hammock dance from Phillips got everyone’s eyes spinning to festive music from Lambot and Phillips, while in between sets some entertaining improv by Jade “The French Tickler” Mangiafico-Greensberg and Jesselyn “The Gypsy” Desmond kept the guests’ spirits high.

Later, Santa Barbara’s answer to Cirque du Soleil, the Gypzy Suite Dance Company, performed an aerial dance and filled the intimate space with twirls and twists that lit up the crowd.

“The sensational show was the perfect mix of retro and modern,” publicist Wendy Jenson said.

As some guests enjoyed good food and wine and soaked up the dynamic performances, others relished in the complimentary spa treatments by Zen Diva Spa that further set the relaxing and enjoyable mood.

During the evening, guests were offered an opportunity to bid on silent auction items and party books that further contributed to this great cause with raffle items provided by A.H. Gaspar Jewelers, including a gorgeous strand of freshwater pearls, and a Hoe Nalu Stand Up Paddleboard package from Upright Sports, which were just a part of the available treats.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center provides complete midwifery care for women with low-risk pregnancies in a comfortable environment, including private rooms with birthing tubs, bathrooms, walk-in showers and a kitchen.

The highest quality care is ensured with continuous care from the same licensed and certified midwives throughout the process, working in collaboration with pediatricians, obstetricians and neonatologists that results in very low rates of medical intervention and Cesarean sections.

Donors are an important part of the program. The Santa Barbara Birth Center doesn’t contract with any insurance companies since the amount of time dedicated to each client would not be fairly compensated, but flexibility is an option available to fit some client needs.

The choices available to clients during the birth process are as comprehensive as the services offered and the range of performers during the cabaret night, including choices for families surrounding birth, labor, visitors and the atmosphere of the setting.

An eclectic mix of performers and the gyrating moves of the performers provided an energized atmosphere that could only lead to good things for the Santa Barbara Birth Center and guests, as summed up by Jenson.

“This sexy show was brought to you by the Santa Barbara Birth Center,” Jenson said. “We’re hoping for a baby boom, oh, about nine months from tonight. Bonsoir!”

