Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Storke Hollister Research Center in Goleta Leased Out

Montecito Bank & Trust expands its administrative offices at the center

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 1, 2012 | 2:14 a.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust has signed a new lease to expand its administrative offices at the Storke Hollister Research Center, which is now at full occupancy, according to The Towbes Group.

The locally owned bank added 5,905 square feet at the multitenant office building at 6950 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, said Traci Taitt of Towbes Commercial Properties, which manages the property for landlord Nassau Land Company L.P.

She said completely leasing out a 58,654-square-foot center is a rare feat in this economy.

“While we’ve seen some improvement recently in the Goleta economy, office vacancy has been hovering around 10 to 11 percent — almost double that of the lows we experienced before the recession,” she said. “Storke Hollister continues to perform better than the market as a whole.”

The vacancy rate for the Goleta office sector dropped to 10.2 percent in the first quarter from 10.8 percent and is likely to stay between 9 percent and 11 percent, according to the Radius Commercial Real Estate quarterly report.

Montecito Bank & Trust now has more than 18,511 square feet at the research center and opened its newest full-service branch in January next door.

While the Storke Hollister Research Center reached full occupancy, Goleta Mayor Ed Easton said almost all development casework for remaining vacant spaces in Goleta is in the pipeline for approval.

“That means our city will be built out in the foreseeable future; hopefully we can expect to see more of this kind of project,” Easton said at the branch grand opening. “We hope to see more redevelopment of existing lots for better uses that might, as this building does, improve traffic flow at this crucial intersection.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 