UCSB Affiliates Event to Highlight Presidential Race, Election Issues

UCSB scholars Eric Smith and John Woolley will deliver talks

By UCSB | May 31, 2012 | 1:23 p.m.

The upcoming presidential election and the issues likely to take center stage when the candidates face off will be the topics of an upcoming special presentation of UCSB Affiliates.

Talks by two UCSB scholars will be featured in the event, set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, June 7.

Eric Smith, a professor in the Department of Political Science, will discuss the public’s response to the race for president, and to the religious affiliations –– both real and perceived –– of both candidates, in a presentation titled “Presidents and Prejudice: Race, Religion, and American Voters.”

Political Science Department chair John Woolley will address the likely impact of current economic conditions on the election, as well as how economic policy is shaping up as an issue, in his lecture “Still the Economy, Stupid?”

The event will be held at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Admission is $10. Advance registration is recommended by calling the UCSB Office of Public Events at 805.893.2877.

UCSB Affiliates aims to develop and strengthen relationships between the campus and greater Santa Barbara area groups and individuals by offering an array of educational and cultural events and lectures featuring UCSB faculty.

 

