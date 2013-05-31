Captain’s Log: Growth Areas in Fishing a Truckload of Fun

Two growth areas — in terms of attracting new fisherfolk and giving experienced fishers something else to try — are kayak fishing and light-tackle surf fishing. Both are growth areas because they are a truckload of fun, and we are always on the lookout for a truckload of fun.

Kayaking is a fascinating and physical experience, no matter what reason gets a person into a kayak to begin with. As I run my charters on the WaveWalker out of the Santa Barbara Harbor, I see a surprising number of kayaks on the water. I’ve counted nearly 50, just right near the entrance to the harbor.

Some are owned and totally tricked out. Some are rented or borrowed basic units. Many new kayakers are just out to see the sights and cruise around our very fascinating Harbor. Some are casually fishing, some are on photography cruises and get shots from a very low angle. Some are just out for the exercise.

Many kayakers at some point think about how much fun it would be to fish because they see other kayakers casting and enjoying the day. Boy, are they right.

Kayakers can fish spots that are very difficult to get into on a boat. I see kayakers and float tube fishers working inside the harbor or beach-launching and fishing near the coast in kelp beds. They catch surprisingly nice fish. It is common for these folks to catch dozes of fish and let all or most go. Other kayakers are specifically targeting prize fish such as halibut or white seabass.

Surf fishing is the other big growth area of fishing. We’ve all seen the old-school way of surf fishing — with a 12- to 15-foot pole, sand stake and lounge chair cooler, they cast out, pop the top on a cold one and plan to be there awhile. We call that the “bait and wait” method, and plenty of people enjoy this.

A newer method, however, is where the growth is — very light 8- to 9-foot rods with small, light, spinning reels that can be cast all day without fatigue. We call this the “wade and cast” method.

With a two-piece rod and a simple tackle pack, people can keep these rigs in their car trunk or the back of an SUV/truck, and whenever the day’s grind provides an hour to spare, it is quick an easy to stop by the beach, wade out and make a few casts and still get to the next appointment on time and in a much fresher and healthier frame of mind.

Kayaking and “wade and cast” surf fishing are becoming very popular and provide the option of catch and release or taking home fresh dinners. Give these methods of fishing a try. Stop by my fishing tackle shop, Hook, Line & Sinker at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, and myself or Capt. Tiffany can tell you more about it and show you what you need.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.