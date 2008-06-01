Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Express Employment Professionals Marks One Year of Service

The Santa Barbara office, which works with businesses and job seekers, celebrates its anniversary in style.

By Karen Dwyer | June 1, 2008 | 9:36 p.m.
image
Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals celebrates its one-year anniversary on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel. (Lance Wilhoite photo)

The Santa Barbara Express Employment Professionals office celebrated its one-year anniversary on May 20 on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel, said Karen Dwyer, franchisee of the Express office.

The Express office opened May 14, 2007, and has been providing businesses and job seekers with temporary and full-time staffing solutions in a variety of fields, including light industrial, clerical, professional and technical.

“The people and businesses of Santa Barbara have made this first year a great one,” Dwyer said. “We have enjoyed helping area businesses and job seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years.” She added, “We had a wonderful time with our clients and candidates on the rooftop of the Canary Hotel. It was great to thank them for their support. We look forward to doing it again next year.”

The Santa Barbara office, at 9 W. Figueroa St., is taking applications. Businesses seeking employees may stop by the office, call 805.965.6900 or visit the Express Web site at www.expresspros.com.

Worldwide, Express Employment Professionals employs 350,000 people each year, with more than 600 offices in four countries. Formerly Express Personnel Services, a new name and logo reflect the company’s latest evolution in its 25-year commitment to respecting people and helping business. Express provides expertise in evaluation and direct hire, temporary staffing, executive recruiting and human resources.

Sales for the company, based in Oklahoma City, totaled nearly $2 billion in 2007.

For more information, visit www.expresspros.com.

Karen Dwyer is the owner of Express Employment Professionals.

