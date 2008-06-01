Goleta Native Becca Solodon Finds Her Calling in Music

Tickets go on sale Monday for a July 1 performance by the singer/songwriter, who as a teen battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

After the universally positive response to her debut EP, In My Room, Goleta native Becca Solodon will perform an intimate set of her acclaimed and highly stylized original music at 7 p.m. July 1 at Center Stage Theater. Tickets go on sale Monday.

At age 16, Solodon battled a rare and aggressive form of cancer that led to the amputation of part of her left leg. During her treatment, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation orchestrated her dream of recording a song in a major Los Angeles studio with some of the music industry’s most influential players, producers and engineers.

Just six weeks after her recovery, Solodon was asked by Mariah Carey to represent Santa Barbara as the opening act for a 2003 concert at The Arlington Theatre. Since then, Solodon’s destiny of becoming a noted singer/songwriter has bloomed.

While a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, Solodon began her ongoing music studies at Santa Barbara City College, and she has continued working with some of the most powerful producers and musicians in West Coast music, including Damizza (Mariah Carey, Korn and Snoop Dogg) and Ronnie King (2Pac and Offspring).

The July 1 performance will be filmed for DVD inclusion on the release of Solodon’s first full-length CD, slated for September. Opening for Solodon is up-and-coming local R&B sensation “Jedi” Jared Moore. Special invited guests will include Ronnie King and several surprise appearances.

A portion of the proceeds from the performance will be dedicated to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. “The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation started me off on my music career and introduced me to people that helped me survive a real tough time in my life,” Solodon says. “Now, I want to give back and show people what the power of music can do.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Becca Solodon” are $20 and go on sale Monday at www.centerstagetheater.org or by calling the box office at 805.963.0408. A limited number of $50 VIP packages includes front-row seating, a gift bag with an autographed In My Room CD and a T-shirt, and entry in a raffle for a specially commissioned painting of Solodon donated by Santa Barbara artist Mitra Cline (www.mitracline.com).

Click here for more information about Solodon.

Marni Rozet is the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation‘s executive director.