Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Honors 14 Students for Community Service

Team of Ticktockers volunteered 6,500 hours to 16 selected philanthropies in 2007-08 school year.

By Kathryn Wrench | May 31, 2008 | 11:30 p.m.
image
National Charity League Yellow Rosebud service award recipients are, from left, Abbey Ainciart, Anjalie Daniels, Lauren Fausset, Alexandra Goodman, Sarah Wrench, Olivia Liebman, Brenna Linehan, Annabelle Butash and Ryan Peters. Not pictured is Sarah Kingston. (Nancy Emerson photo)

The National Charity League, Santa Barbara Chapter, has recognized 14 area Ticktockers for outstanding community service efforts during the 2007-08 year.

image
Kirsten Dealy, the National Charity League, Santa Barbara Chapter, Senior Service Award Winner, will attend Notre Dame in the fall. (Nancy Emerson photo)

“These young women have impacted our community through their volunteer efforts and have represented National Charity League admirably,” Judy Jennings, the outgoing chapter president, said at the group’s annual meeting.

The Senior Service Award, given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years as a Ticktocker, went to Kirsten Dealy of Santa Barbara High. She will be attending Notre Dame University in the fall.

The Merci Award, given to the Ticktocker with the highest number of philanthropic service hours in one year, was awarded to Fiona Georgakis, a junior at Dos Pueblos High. Fiona accumulated 205.5 service hours; 117 of these hours were spent at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she has volunteered for three and a half years on the neurology ward.

image
Sisters Lauren and Sara Van Valkenburgh received the Diane Gilchrist, Hourglass and Heart of Gold awards. (Nancy Emerson photo)

The Diane Gilchrist Mother-Daughter Chapter Award was presented to Erin Van Valkenburgh and her daughter, Sara. A Dos Pueblos sophomore, Sara was also the recipient of the Hourglass Award for accruing 140 service hours, with the majority of these spent in service with Valle Verde Retirement Community. Sara’s sister, Lauren, a seventh-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High, received the Heart of Gold Award for 122 service hours, most of them volunteered at Safety Town sponsored by Santa Barbara Soroptimist International.

Other service award winners included Abbey Ainciart, Alexandra Goodman, Sarah Kingston and Sarah Wrench of Santa Barbara; Annabelle Butash and Nathalie Mitchell of Laguna Blanca School; Anjali Daniels and Olivia Liebman of Dos Pueblos; Lauren Fausset of San Marcos High; Brenna Linehan of Bishop Diego High; and Ryan Peters of La Cumbre Junior High.

National Charity League Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development, and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 236 women whose daughters attend grades seven through 12 in Santa Barbara area schools. Their collective volunteer efforts during the 2007-08 year exceeded 6,500 service hours to 16 selected philanthropies.

Kathryn Wrench is a member of National Charity League.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 