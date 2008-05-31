National Charity League Honors 14 Students for Community Service

The National Charity League, Santa Barbara Chapter, has recognized 14 area Ticktockers for outstanding community service efforts during the 2007-08 year.

“These young women have impacted our community through their volunteer efforts and have represented National Charity League admirably,” Judy Jennings, the outgoing chapter president, said at the group’s annual meeting.

The Senior Service Award, given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned during her years as a Ticktocker, went to Kirsten Dealy of Santa Barbara High. She will be attending Notre Dame University in the fall.

The Merci Award, given to the Ticktocker with the highest number of philanthropic service hours in one year, was awarded to Fiona Georgakis, a junior at Dos Pueblos High. Fiona accumulated 205.5 service hours; 117 of these hours were spent at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she has volunteered for three and a half years on the neurology ward.

The Diane Gilchrist Mother-Daughter Chapter Award was presented to Erin Van Valkenburgh and her daughter, Sara. A Dos Pueblos sophomore, Sara was also the recipient of the Hourglass Award for accruing 140 service hours, with the majority of these spent in service with Valle Verde Retirement Community. Sara’s sister, Lauren, a seventh-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High, received the Heart of Gold Award for 122 service hours, most of them volunteered at Safety Town sponsored by Santa Barbara Soroptimist International.

Other service award winners included Abbey Ainciart, Alexandra Goodman, Sarah Kingston and Sarah Wrench of Santa Barbara; Annabelle Butash and Nathalie Mitchell of Laguna Blanca School; Anjali Daniels and Olivia Liebman of Dos Pueblos; Lauren Fausset of San Marcos High; Brenna Linehan of Bishop Diego High; and Ryan Peters of La Cumbre Junior High.

National Charity League Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development, and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 236 women whose daughters attend grades seven through 12 in Santa Barbara area schools. Their collective volunteer efforts during the 2007-08 year exceeded 6,500 service hours to 16 selected philanthropies.

