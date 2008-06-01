Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: What’s Chemistry Got to Do with It?

Our columnists explore an online dating site and find they've already met their match.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | June 1, 2008 | 8:23 p.m.

She: Since you’ve been in Denmark all week, I’ve had a lot of time to think about our relationship.

Z: I’ll catch the next flight home, so that we can talk about it for six hours over a bottle of wine and some chocolate.

She: I went to one of those online dating sites, Chemistry.com.

Z: Is this because I went to a topless beach? It’s Europe. It’s what they do. At least I didn’t wear my Speedo.

She: I wasn’t really looking for a date. I was just kind of curious.

Z: Oh, yeah!

She: Not that kind of curious.

Z: Oh, well.

She: It advertises that it’s “all about finding you the perfect relationship — whatever ‘perfect’ means to you.” I mean, how could I resist?

Z: I would think that maybe the wedding band and the 8-year-old might offer some sort of disincentive. Hussy.

She: It was purely in the interest of science. And a column.

Z: Did you at least write that you could never replace the true love you already had found, but still would be happier than any other woman in the world with whatever weak facsimile was offered up to you?

She: Not exactly.

Z: What a sham.

She: I had to take a quiz. Koss helped me.

Z: Way to go, Oedipus. C’mon, I’ve only been gone for three days.

She: The questions were mostly about what you want from a relationship, how much communication you like to have, how important neatness is to you, whether you would like a husband who actually wears his wedding ring, that sort of thing.

Z: You know that men who wear their wedding rings get hit on more than men who don’t. I don’t wear mine just for you.

She: Turns out I’m a negotiator/explorer.

Z: The negotiator I get — you even negotiate with yourself when you make decisions. But you’re hardly Dora the Explorer.

She: No ser un tirón. Simplemente porque no han trazado las nuevas … besides, it was only my secondary characteristic.

Z: I thought secondary characteristics were for plants in biology class.

She: It even offers relationship tips for negotiators.

Z: You’ll have to tell me about those, because it turns out that I’m an explorer/director.

She: No! You didn’t take the test, too!

Z: Uh, you told me to — for the column.

She: Ahem … No! You didn’t take the test, too!

Z: Why, yes, I did. What a coincidence.

She: How did yours turn out?

Z: I aced it. I totally got everything right.

She: It was a relationship quiz. There were no right answers.

Z: Yes, there were, and I got them all. Gold star, babe.

She: You can’t turn this into a competitive thing.

Z: You’re just saying that ‘cause you got some wrong. Did you get any matches?

She: They matched me with a guy who says he’s fun and goofy and thinks he’s handsome. He owns a winery in the Santa Ynez Valley and his spelling was decent. None of the other guys they matched me with could spell at all.

Z: What a bunch of moorons.

She: How about you?

Z: I got matched with some woman in Santa Barbara who’s a writer, has a child and was looking to see if Chemistry.com could validate her mating selection of 20 years.

She: You got me! I knew it!

Z: Yeah, yeah. The thing that kills me is that you put down that you were single and had never been married. I at least had the decency to have you killed off and claim I was a widower.

She: I knew it. You try to hide it, but I know what a romantic you are. You can’t even think of other women unless you imagine I’m dead.

Z: Yes, dear.

Anyone else try Chemistry.com? Send your stories to Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher at [email protected].

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 