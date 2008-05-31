Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Trattoria Grappolo Gives Santa Ynez Valley a Taste of Italy

With careful preparation, Chef Leonardo Curti serves up passion and a love of food.

By Toby Soto | May 31, 2008 | 10:43 p.m.

[Editor’s note: I recently had the privilege of sitting in on Annette Bannister’s writing classes for home-schooled students held at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The 12 students — sixth- through eighth-graders — were quite accomplished writers and I was impressed by the maturity and range of their young voices. They were all attentive and polite kids, too.

We discussed some pretty complex issues, such as why there’s a separation between straight news and opinion, the need for an editorial board, and how best to structure an editorial. The discussions were spirited and everyone spoke up. The kids also peppered me with the more mundane but often vexing questions, such as how you use a second name reference when writing about a husband and wife. During one class, we made a field trip to the Santa Barbara Zoo where the students observed Noozhawk’s Rob Kuznia interview animal care supervisor Michele Green for a story on gorillas. One of their assignments was to write an editorial on the merits of home schooling; you read four of them earlier this week.

Over the next few days we’ll be publishing some of the news and feature stories written by these students — often collaboratively. I think you’ll be as impressed as I was and I hope you’ll take the time to comment on them. Remember, these are sixth- and seventh-graders and one eighth-grader.

Now, to answer your follow-up questions, “What about my kid?” and “How about my school?” In case you hadn’t noticed, Noozhawk is all about community journalism and we’re proud to have so many of you contribute to our coverage. E-mail me at [email protected] and I’d be happy to discuss how we might get your child involved, as well.

Thank you.

— William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher]

image

Toby Soto

Did you know that passion and love need to go in your food? Chef Leonardo Curti puts both in his food at his restaurant, Trattoria Grappolo, which is located in the Santa Ynez Valley.

He most likely started putting these two ingredients in his food after his cousin, Antonio, taught him and his younger brother, Alfonso, how to cook. His grandfather and father also loved to cook Italian foods, since they all lived in Italy.

In fact, Curti was born and raised in Italy. At age 14, he began work for the well-known Luppoli family. In 1993, Curti moved to America. In 1997, he partnered with Daniele Serra to buy Trattoria Grappolo from an old friend.

Trattoria Grappolo has a wonderful feeling to it, and you feel like you can talk to anyone. The reason is that Curti and his brother, Alfonso, don’t just stand behind the counter, they come out and talk to their guests. If the guest’s food isn’t tasty, they’ll do what they have to to make it even better.

But their food is delicious, especially their homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Made with homemade noodles and meatballs, you’ll be wondering if you’ll be able to eat half of it. Or maybe you want to sit at the counter and watch them cook your homemade pizza in a wood-burning oven.

Why all this careful preparation?

‘‘If you don’t like my food, you hurt my feelings, because I put passion and love in my food,’’ Curti said.

The dessert menu consists of flan surround by chocolate and caramel syrup, apple or almond tarts with vanilla ice cream or spumoni, coconut sorbet in a coconut shell, and lemon sorbet in a lemon shell. A cup of coffee goes with any dessert.

Definitely, Trattoria Grappolo has passion and love in its food.

Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and for dinner 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Click here for more information or call 805.688.6899.

Home-school sixth-grader Toby Soto is a Noozhawk intern.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 