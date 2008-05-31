Trattoria Grappolo Gives Santa Ynez Valley a Taste of Italy

[Editor’s note: I recently had the privilege of sitting in on Annette Bannister’s writing classes for home-schooled students held at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The 12 students — sixth- through eighth-graders — were quite accomplished writers and I was impressed by the maturity and range of their young voices. They were all attentive and polite kids, too.

We discussed some pretty complex issues, such as why there’s a separation between straight news and opinion, the need for an editorial board, and how best to structure an editorial. The discussions were spirited and everyone spoke up. The kids also peppered me with the more mundane but often vexing questions, such as how you use a second name reference when writing about a husband and wife. During one class, we made a field trip to the Santa Barbara Zoo where the students observed Noozhawk’s Rob Kuznia interview animal care supervisor Michele Green for a story on gorillas. One of their assignments was to write an editorial on the merits of home schooling; you read four of them earlier this week.

Over the next few days we’ll be publishing some of the news and feature stories written by these students — often collaboratively. I think you’ll be as impressed as I was and I hope you’ll take the time to comment on them. Remember, these are sixth- and seventh-graders and one eighth-grader.

Now, to answer your follow-up questions, “What about my kid?” and “How about my school?” In case you hadn’t noticed, Noozhawk is all about community journalism and we’re proud to have so many of you contribute to our coverage. E-mail me at [email protected] and I’d be happy to discuss how we might get your child involved, as well.

Thank you.

— William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher]

Did you know that passion and love need to go in your food? Chef Leonardo Curti puts both in his food at his restaurant, Trattoria Grappolo, which is located in the Santa Ynez Valley.

He most likely started putting these two ingredients in his food after his cousin, Antonio, taught him and his younger brother, Alfonso, how to cook. His grandfather and father also loved to cook Italian foods, since they all lived in Italy.

In fact, Curti was born and raised in Italy. At age 14, he began work for the well-known Luppoli family. In 1993, Curti moved to America. In 1997, he partnered with Daniele Serra to buy Trattoria Grappolo from an old friend.

Trattoria Grappolo has a wonderful feeling to it, and you feel like you can talk to anyone. The reason is that Curti and his brother, Alfonso, don’t just stand behind the counter, they come out and talk to their guests. If the guest’s food isn’t tasty, they’ll do what they have to to make it even better.

But their food is delicious, especially their homemade spaghetti and meatballs. Made with homemade noodles and meatballs, you’ll be wondering if you’ll be able to eat half of it. Or maybe you want to sit at the counter and watch them cook your homemade pizza in a wood-burning oven.

Why all this careful preparation?

‘‘If you don’t like my food, you hurt my feelings, because I put passion and love in my food,’’ Curti said.

The dessert menu consists of flan surround by chocolate and caramel syrup, apple or almond tarts with vanilla ice cream or spumoni, coconut sorbet in a coconut shell, and lemon sorbet in a lemon shell. A cup of coffee goes with any dessert.

Definitely, Trattoria Grappolo has passion and love in its food.

Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and for dinner 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Click here for more information or call 805.688.6899.

Home-school sixth-grader Toby Soto is a Noozhawk intern.