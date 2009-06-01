Cancer Center Adds Trustee, Appoints New Leadership

Gene Miller is the newest member of the Board of Trustees, and James Shattuck and William Kimsey will be chairman and vice chairman

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara announced the appointment of Gene Miller to the center’s Board of Trustees, and James Shattuck will serve as chairman and William Kimsey as vice chairman of the board.

Miller, director of the Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies of the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, will work with the other 18 members to ensure that the Cancer Center is fulfilling its mission and serving the cancer patients of the area. The Board of Trustees is committed to guiding the ongoing work of the Cancer Center and plays an important role in sustaining its efforts.

Aside from his leadership role at USC, Miller has also taught at UCLA. He is a graduate of New York University’s School of Law and received a master’s in business administration from Harvard’s Graduate School of Business.

Before his role at USC, Miller had been active in the venture capital community as a general partner at Peregrine Ventures, and held leadership positions at the Xerox Development Corp. and Security Pacific Capital Group.

Elected to the board in 2004, Shattuck spent the bulk of his career in leadership positions for Union Pacific Railroad. Before his appointment as chairman, Shattuck served as vice chairman and chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee. He is also a board member of Direct Relief International and the Birnam Wood Golf Club.

Kimsey was global CEO for Ernst & Young and oversaw the firm’s structure, governance, operations and integration. He has since retired from Ernst & Young and serves as a member of many organizations, including Work Training Program Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps the developmentally disabled in Santa Barbara.

For more information, about the Cancer Center, click here or call 805.682.7300.

— Mickey Nelson is a publicist.