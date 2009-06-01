Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:59 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center’s Viva la Vida a Celebration of Life

Saturday's event will mark the Santa Barbara center's 60th birthday

By Mickey Nelson | June 1, 2009 | 10:18 p.m.

Living with cancer can involve significant psychological, social and economic challenges for patients. Many times, the joys of life are forgotten in the day-to-day struggle with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. With this in mind, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara created Viva la Vida to give those who have faced cancer a day to forget about treatment and celebrate life.

The event also will kick off the center’s 60th birthday celebration.

Viva la Vida has more than 1,000 attendees each year. Viva la Vida 2009 will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at SBCC’s West Campus in honor of National Cancer Survivorship Day, which is Sunday.

Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will join the festivities and cut the center’s 60th birthday cake.

The event will feature attractions for the whole family, including alpacas from Alpacas at West Ranch, hair styling from the Paul Mitchell School, massages and an inflatable bounce house for kids. The activities were all donated from local vendors.

The event is open to cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families and friends. RSVP is required. Call 805.898.2116.

— Mickey Nelson is a publicist.

