Cate School, Class of 2009

Cate School graduated 62 seniors during its May 24 commencement ceremony.

In the words of student commencement speaker Madelynn Johnston, “Before starting school at Cate, I was overwhelmed by not knowing. But now I can’t wait to find out more. ... So here we are, at the brink, a watershed moment of our lives. It’s time to step forward once again into the unknown, because we have so much more to learn.”

Klakow Akepanidtaworn of Donmuang, Thailand

Chris William Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio

Sam Alan Arno of Reno, Nev.

Nicholas Bryan Bern of Ventura

Nicholas Alexander Brown of Carpinteria

Raisa Pearl Bruner of Carpinteria

Taylor Michael Casey of Santa Barbara

Chester Tzi Chien Chiao of Taipei, Taiwan

Albert YoungJae Cho of Seoul, South Korea

Shelby Elizabeth DeGroot of Santa Barbara

Mariell Louise Dick-Valdez of El Paso, Texas

Krystyna Joyce Gryff Dickenson of Montego Bay, Jamaica

Ian Benedict Dron-Smith of Ojai

Dana John Edwards of Santa Barbara

Warren Paul Edwards of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Madeline Evans Firestone of Buellton

Emily Jane Fulstone of Smith, Nev.

Wyatt Hamilton Geiger of Santa Barbara

Casey Conrad Griffin of Carpinteria

Marlowe Doreen Griffin Lyddon of Burlingame

Jong-Soo Han of Seoul, South Korea

Gabriela Nicole Hempfling of Ventura

Sara Ashley Hetyonk of Santa Barbara

Duncan Ho of Taipa Macau, China

Schuyler Lindsay Hodge of Tokyo, Japan

Amy Louise Holm of Moraga

Efren Huerta-Ruiz of Los Angeles

Madelynn Zinnia Johnston of Truckee

Aliena Klaus of Los Angeles

Arielle Elizabeth Kubetschek of Santa Barbara

Albert Lee of Los Angeles

Connor Joseph Lemos of Murphys

Andrew Gun-Shien Lin of Taipei, Taiwan

Caroline Ellen Liou of San Marino

Charlotte Adams Livermore of Menlo Park

Kathleen Mak of San Francisco

Geoffrey Don Ho Mak of Arcadia

Flynn Paxton McGuire of Park City, Utah

Michael Paladin McMahon of Carpinteria

Nikita Mistry of Fremont

Matthew Moya of Santa Ana

Guadalupe Esther Ortega Castillo of Anaheim

Kristina Sunwoo Park of Seoul, South Korea

Jay Jae Hoon Park of La Canada

Elizabeth Leigh Reeser of Altadena

Frances Sennott Roche of San Rafael

Maxwell Millspaugh Sabel of Ketchum, Idaho

Vivan Som of Singapore

Marina Mudd Sprague of Santa Barbara

Tori Michele Thompson of Castle Rock, Colo.

Isaac Keeler Thompson of Yorba Linda

Edderic Go Ugaddan of Hillside, N.J.

Nathaniel James Vice of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Pierre-Marcel Vilsaint of Queens, N.Y.

Trevor Joseph Wallace of Port Townsend, Wash.

John Phillip Warren of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Wilcox Starr Weaver of San Francisco

Elizabeth Rhea Weirich of Lake Oswego, Ore.

Evelyn Denhart Weis of Santa Barbara

Priscilla Yuki Wilson of Torrance

Michael Sungsoo Yoon of Seoul, South Korea

Victoria Cascade Zak of Ross

— Don Orth is communications director at Cate School.