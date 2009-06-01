Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:16 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Cate School, Class of 2009

Cate School graduates 62 seniors at its May 24 commencement ceremony

By Don Orth | June 1, 2009 | 12:07 p.m.

Cate School graduated 62 seniors during its May 24 commencement ceremony.

In the words of student commencement speaker Madelynn Johnston, “Before starting school at Cate, I was overwhelmed by not knowing. But now I can’t wait to find out more. ... So here we are, at the brink, a watershed moment of our lives. It’s time to step forward once again into the unknown, because we have so much more to learn.”

Klakow Akepanidtaworn of Donmuang, Thailand
Chris William Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio
Sam Alan Arno of Reno, Nev.
Nicholas Bryan Bern of Ventura
Nicholas Alexander Brown of Carpinteria
Raisa Pearl Bruner of Carpinteria
Taylor Michael Casey of Santa Barbara
Chester Tzi Chien Chiao of Taipei, Taiwan
Albert YoungJae Cho of Seoul, South Korea
Shelby Elizabeth DeGroot of Santa Barbara
Mariell Louise Dick-Valdez of El Paso, Texas
Krystyna Joyce Gryff Dickenson of Montego Bay, Jamaica
Ian Benedict Dron-Smith of Ojai
Dana John Edwards of Santa Barbara
Warren Paul Edwards of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Madeline Evans Firestone of Buellton
Emily Jane Fulstone of Smith, Nev.
Wyatt Hamilton Geiger of Santa Barbara
Casey Conrad Griffin of Carpinteria
Marlowe Doreen Griffin Lyddon of Burlingame
Jong-Soo Han of Seoul, South Korea
Gabriela Nicole Hempfling of Ventura
Sara Ashley Hetyonk of Santa Barbara
Duncan Ho of Taipa Macau, China
Schuyler Lindsay Hodge of Tokyo, Japan
Amy Louise Holm of Moraga
Efren Huerta-Ruiz of Los Angeles
Madelynn Zinnia Johnston of Truckee
Aliena Klaus of Los Angeles
Arielle Elizabeth Kubetschek of Santa Barbara
Albert Lee of Los Angeles
Connor Joseph Lemos of Murphys
Andrew Gun-Shien Lin of Taipei, Taiwan
Caroline Ellen Liou of San Marino
Charlotte Adams Livermore of Menlo Park
Kathleen Mak of San Francisco
Geoffrey Don Ho Mak of Arcadia
Flynn Paxton McGuire of Park City, Utah
Michael Paladin McMahon of Carpinteria
Nikita Mistry of Fremont
Matthew Moya of Santa Ana
Guadalupe Esther Ortega Castillo of Anaheim
Kristina Sunwoo Park of Seoul, South Korea
Jay Jae Hoon Park of La Canada
Elizabeth Leigh Reeser of Altadena
Frances Sennott Roche of San Rafael
Maxwell Millspaugh Sabel of Ketchum, Idaho
Vivan Som of Singapore
Marina Mudd Sprague of Santa Barbara
Tori Michele Thompson of Castle Rock, Colo.
Isaac Keeler Thompson of Yorba Linda
Edderic Go Ugaddan of Hillside, N.J.
Nathaniel James Vice of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Vladimir Pierre-Marcel Vilsaint of Queens, N.Y.
Trevor Joseph Wallace of Port Townsend, Wash.
John Phillip Warren of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Wilcox Starr Weaver of San Francisco
Elizabeth Rhea Weirich of Lake Oswego, Ore.
Evelyn Denhart Weis of Santa Barbara
Priscilla Yuki Wilson of Torrance
Michael Sungsoo Yoon of Seoul, South Korea
Victoria Cascade Zak of Ross

— Don Orth is communications director at Cate School.

