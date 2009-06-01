Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:10 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Economic Issues to Take Center Stage in Goleta

Goleta's second annual State of the City luncheon will focus on sustainability, new hotel construction and business partnerships

By Kenny Lindberg, Noozhawk Intern | June 1, 2009 | 3:58 p.m.

The 7-year-old city of Goleta plans to hold its 2nd annual State of the City Luncheon on Friday where a report on the city’s economic outlook is expected to take center stage. 

“There’s no question the economy has affected us,” said Kirsten Deshler, public information officer for the city.

The city is roughly facing a $1.1 million shortfall, in addition to the $450,000 Sacramento may need for its state budget deficit. However, Deshler ensures the community that the city will be able to withstand such hits because of its “healthy reserves.”

The nearly half-million loan the State has proposed to acquire has to be paid back within three years, Deshler said.

Also on the agenda Friday will be the county versus city property tax issue. Currently Goleta has to give Santa Barbara County half of its property taxes, a deal made when Goleta gained cityhood.

Doing more with less, how partnering with nonprofit groups can help the community and what lies ahead for Goleta also will be up for discussion.

In terms of sustainability, the city hopes to heighten awareness about its Go Green Goleta campaign, which has a goal of developing business codes that extend past California’s energy efficiency standards for buildings.

These new standards may be utilized in three new hotels the city has approved.

“All three will have elements of innovative sustainable practices,” Deshler said, which include transportation, landscaping and water usage, among other things.

The city also plans to expand its emergency services; it hopes to construct a new fire station on Hollister Avenue near Sandpiper Golf Course. Goleta also plans for a community campaign on emergency preparation.

The luncheon will start at noon and will be held at Elks Lodge in Goleta at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Tickets will cost $55 at the door; however, a $10 discount will be available for those who reserve online.

“We’ve certainly had a lot of interest, and hope to put on an excellent program for all that attend,” said Valerie Kushnerov, vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Kushnerov expects roughly 200 people to attend.

For those who cannot be present, Goleta TV will tape the event. It will be rebroadcast on Channel 19 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays beginning June 12, and will also air throughout the month of August.

Sponsors of the event include: Noozhawk, MarBorg Industries, Allied Waste Services, ATK Space, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, sbparent.com, Business First Bank, Cabrillo Business Park, Towbes Group, Venoco Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Pacific Coast Business Times, Daily Sound, Haagen Printing and Synergy Computing.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 