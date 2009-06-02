Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:55 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Keeps Talks Going on Budget Shortfall

The city has projected about a $1 million deficit by the end of the next two-year cycle

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 2, 2009 | 12:01 a.m.

The Goleta City Council will take up the city budget again Tuesday as it continues its series of discussions to flesh out the city’s finances for the next two years.

The local and national economies, with drops in sales taxes and the transient occupancy tax, have taken a toll on city finances in addition to the budget shortfall the city already had predicted because of its revenue neutrality agreement with the county. As a result, the city last week projected about a $1 million shortfall by the end of the upcoming budget cycle.

Complicating the issue is the city’s goal of moving into a new City Hall, a $14 million financial outlay.

City Manager Dan Singer said the projected shortfall has been reduced significantly by proposals addressing both additional revenue and cuts to personnel.

The council will contemplate a business license ordinance that Singer said could bring in an estimated $230,000. A proposed paring of the city’s police force by two sheriff’s deputies would result in a savings of about $300,000, and possible cuts to city staff (two positions) as well as a mandatory work furlough would save about $200,000 in the next couple of years, he said. Meanwhile, other one-time cuts also would help to balance the budget.

“So basically we’re pretty much balanced for this next year, and for the next year we’re off by roughly $100,000,” Singer said.

As the City Council wraps up its budget discussions for the upcoming two-year cycle, left to talk about will be the matter of smaller expenditures and requests from outside agencies: the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Girsh Park Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, to name a few.

“The discussions have been progressive,” Singer said. “So I don’t expect we’ll be going backwards, but that said, anything is still on the table.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 