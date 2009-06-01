Green Shorts Contest Cues Up Videos for Screening, Awards

A Viewers Choice Award will be voted on by the audience at the event

Nearly 30 films were submitted for the Community Environmental Council’s Green Shorts Video Contest Screening and Awards Event.

Of the 28 submissions, some are heartfelt, some are humorous and some are cutting, and they all represent a passion for topic of “Life After Oil.”

The screening and awards event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. June 13 at Center Stage Theatre, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo Mall at De la Guerra and Chapala streets.

Tickets will be $5 at the door.

The top three winners and the three student category winners will be announced at the event. There also will be a Viewers Choice Award, to be voted on by the audience at the event.

After the event, the top-rated movies will be posted for online viewing and will be aired on Channel 17.

— Kent Epperson represents the Community Environmental Council’s Green Shorts Video Contest Screening and Awards Event.