Las Aletas Auxiliary Gives $2,500 to Goleta Library

The Las Aletas Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara recently presented the Goleta Public Library with a $2,500 check.
The funds will be used to purchase new books, books on CD and large print books for library patrons, and for the patrons of Operation Bookshelf, a philanthropic project of Las Aletas that provides reading and listening materials to homebound residents.
Christie Moore is the public relations chairwoman for the Las Aletas Auxiliary of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.