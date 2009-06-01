Missing Dos Pueblos Student Found Safe

Mother and son are reunited when she finds him in Isla Vista

Cary Lynch, a 17-year-old Dos Pueblos High School sophomore who had been missing since Thursday, was found safe Monday and reunited with his mother.

Wendy Lynch said she found her son in Isla Vista.

“This is an awesome community that really helps people when they need help,” she said. “My son is safely home; I’m so very relieved.”

Cary Lynch, who has attention deficit disorder, wandered away before the end of the school day Thursday. Soon after, his mother issued a public appeal for assistance in locating him.

“I’m deeply grateful for everyone who participated in finding him,” she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .