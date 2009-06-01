Neighbor Helps Montecito Resident Put Out Garage Fire

The two men douse the flames with a garden hose and extinguishers before fire crews arrive

The Montecito Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire at 145 Santa Isabella shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, resident Keven Vickers and neighbor Thomas Tighe already had extinguished the fire.

Vickers and Tighe were across the street when Tighe’s daughter, Megan, alerted them that smoke and flames were coming from Vickers’ garage window.

Tighe ran to his neighbor’s house with two dry chemical fire extinguishers from his own home, then entered the garage, while ducking under the heat and smoke, and extinguished the fire. Vickers used the garden hose as Tighe used the fire extinguishers, effectively putting out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.