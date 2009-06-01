Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:15 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

New Volunteer Board Member Joins PathPoint

Shari Isaac says her experience as a parent and professional will help in her work with the special-needs community

By Angela De Bruyn | June 1, 2009 | 2:58 p.m.

Nonprofit organization PathPoint welcomes Shari Isaac as the newest volunteer member of its Board of Directors.

Shari Isaac

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, PathPoint provides comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work within their communities. It provides independent living, day and employment services to 2,301 people within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

Before her relocation to Santa Barbara several years ago, Isaac had a 10-year career in Chicago as an executive with United Airlines directing Worldwide Reservation marketing and sales performance, organizational development, human resource and training programs.

Her volunteer experience includes co-founding the ABC’s, a nonprofit organization that developed an educational mainstreaming program and fundraising arm for the local school system. She also served as a hiring consultant to the district superintendent for directors and special-needs teachers.

“I joined PathPoint because I want to use my unique experience, as both a parent and business professional, to enhance the contribution of the special-needs community,” Isaac said.

Isaac and her husband, George, have two children. Their daughter, who has Down syndrome, attended Bishop High School and now attends a Life Transition program at SBCC.

For more information about PathPoint, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.966.3310.

— Angela De Bruyn is an executive assistant for PathPoint.

