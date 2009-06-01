San Roque Senior Accepted Into Prestigious UCSB Summer Program

Elliot Lanphar will attend the Expanding Pathways to Science, Engineering and Mathematics program

San Roque High School senior Elliot Lanphar has been accepted into the prestigious Expanding Pathways to Science, Engineering and Mathematics (EPSEM) summer program at UCSB.

The program seeks to inspire and nurture students toward pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics utilizing academic mentorship.

Lanphar will have the opportunity to conduct research and project development and work with mentors on academic success techniques.

He is interested in pursuing new designs in sustainable water usage concepts to maximize resources. For his senior project, Lanphar presented abstract designs and data on collecting rainwater. Effective rainwater collection has the potential to support ongoing conservation techniques and reduce urban demands on sewer levels.

Lanphar will attend UCSB as a freshman in the College of Engineering.

— Kevin Redick is the director of development for San Roque High School.