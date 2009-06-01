Santa Barbara Police Release Results of DUI Checkpoint

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Saturday conducted DUI checkpoint not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but also to locate drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.

Of the 224 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 13 drivers were charged and/or arrested for operating without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended, three drivers were evaluated for sobriety and two were driving under the influence. Fifteen vehicles were towed, with 13 towed for a 30-day hold.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.