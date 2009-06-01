Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:17 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Steve Cushman Making a Bid for Santa Barbara Mayor

The candidate says he wants to work toward "realistic" solutions to the city's challenges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 1, 2009 | 10:35 a.m.

Surrounded by supporters, Steve Cushman announced on Saturday his intention to run for mayor of Santa Barbara.

Cushman said community leaders have encouraged him in the past year to consider running.

“They’re frustrated with the way our city functions,” he said. “They want a change. We need an efficient city government that is responsive to community needs. We have to take a business-like approach to balancing the budget, restoring the city’s reserves and implementing a performance-based salary system for city employees. I want to bring together all segments of the community to develop realistic and achievable solutions to the key issues facing us. We need to create local jobs, build workforce housing, clean up our beaches, creeks and streets, and work with families to steer our youth away from gangs and back into the schools.”

Cushman first came to Santa Barbara to study at UCSB, earning his degree in 1968. Before returning in 1988, he held a number of positions in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Upon returning in 1988, Cushman served as executive director of the Downtown Organization. Since 1990, he has been president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

Cushman has served on numerous government committees and commissions and has been involved in raising awareness and funding for more than 60 local nonprofit organizations.

“I look forward to working with the community to meet the city’s challenges,” he said.

