Workforce Study Reveals Shortage of Child Care in Santa Barbara

There are three times as many children of working parents as there are licensed child-care spaces in Santa Barbara. The shortage of available, high-quality child care prompted concern from a local partnership of government and business employers.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Employer Child Care Partnership, led by First 5 Santa Barbara County, conducted a workforce child care survey in response to the shortage of child care. Study results will be presented at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Results from the study indicated that employees, employers and the community are negatively affected by the child care challenges that working parents face. Child-care costs and challenges affected employee work performance and were associated with missed opportunities for promotion, increased tardiness and work-life effectiveness related challenges, as well as an inability to work overtime.

The workforce child care study revealed numerous ways to reduce the negative implications associated with child-care challenges and positively effect companies’ bottom line. The Downtown Santa Barbara Employer Child Care Partnership’s next steps include the development of an action plan based on the study’s key findings that integrates a combination of strategies to address workforce child-care challenges.

To learn more about the partnership, the study or to get involved in the project’s next steps, contact Holly Goldberg of First 5 Santa Barbara County at 805.884.8085 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Eileen Monahan represents First 5 Santa Barbara.