Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank to Teach Young Adults About Credit

The goal is to help new consumers manage their accounts, prevent ID theft and more

By Michelle Martinich | June 1, 2010 | 1:39 p.m.

As the economy and legislation shape a new credit reality, American Riviera Bank will share with young people ways to use credit responsibly.

“Credit has always been a new exploration for young adults, but now it’s more than new — it’s new and different,” said Laurie Meyn Leighty, senior vice president of operations and human resources. “American Riviera Bank will use the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart Credit program to help young people navigate this new responsibility.”

The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, which took effect in February, requires consumers younger than 21 to have a co-signer or prove they have the financial means to repay the loan. Currently, 34 percent of college students have at least one credit card, according to a 2008 Student Monitor study.

American Riviera Bank plans to teach youngsters about managing their accounts, understanding a credit report, preventing identity theft and more. Lessons learned are part of a national effort to build a credit-wise generation.

American Riviera Bank is committed to helping future customers become savvy money managers. For more information or to register for the program, call the bank at 805.965.5942.

For more information about the Get Smart About Credit program, click here or call 800.BANKERS.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 