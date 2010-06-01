American Riviera Bank to Teach Young Adults About Credit

The goal is to help new consumers manage their accounts, prevent ID theft and more

As the economy and legislation shape a new credit reality, American Riviera Bank will share with young people ways to use credit responsibly.

“Credit has always been a new exploration for young adults, but now it’s more than new — it’s new and different,” said Laurie Meyn Leighty, senior vice president of operations and human resources. “American Riviera Bank will use the American Bankers Association’s Get Smart Credit program to help young people navigate this new responsibility.”

The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009, which took effect in February, requires consumers younger than 21 to have a co-signer or prove they have the financial means to repay the loan. Currently, 34 percent of college students have at least one credit card, according to a 2008 Student Monitor study.

American Riviera Bank plans to teach youngsters about managing their accounts, understanding a credit report, preventing identity theft and more. Lessons learned are part of a national effort to build a credit-wise generation.

American Riviera Bank is committed to helping future customers become savvy money managers. For more information or to register for the program, call the bank at 805.965.5942.

For more information about the Get Smart About Credit program, click here or call 800.BANKERS.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.