Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Robin Hood’

This well-told story suggests how Robin Longstride became Robin Hood

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | June 1, 2010 | 3:15 p.m.

3 Stars — Challenging

A story well-told need not necessarily fit historical fact or preconceived expectations. That seems to be the opinion of Ridley Scott in his direction of Brian Helgeland’s Robin Hood.

Similar to his previous film, Gladiator, in which Russell Crowe also had the title role, Scott creates a story in which the leading character must take on a corrupt government in order to fight for his and others’ freedom.

Telling the story of Robin Longstride (Crowe) in the months before he became the legendary Robin Hood, the film explains why he became an outlaw in the woods of Nottingham. Returning from the crusade in which King Richard the Lionhearted (Danny Huston) has died in battle, Robin becomes the courier of the royal crown back to the King’s brother, Prince John (Oscar Isaac).

A naïve, self-indulgent and ambitious youngest brother, newly crowned King John has come under the spell of the traitorous Godfrey (Mark Strong), who uses the new king’s arrogance and inexperience against him and begins to exploit and weaken England to prepare for a French invasion.

Within this larger plot moving toward the inevitable battle with France is the introduction of the various members we expect to find in Robin’s legendary band. Not nearly as merry as expected, Little John (Kevin Durand) is a sinister warrior, Friar Tuck (Mark Addy) is a beekeeper, and Marion Loxley (Cate Blanchett) is a capable widow rather than a young maiden.

In a twist that is difficult to accept, Robin is invited by Marion’s father-in-law, Sir Walter Loxley (Max von Sydow), to impersonate his son who died in the crusade and pose as his son and Marion’s husband to protect his land from being confiscated. This gives Robin a voice in a climactic moment that changes the course of English history in several dramatic and dynamic ways.

As a story that attempts to explain how Robin Longstride became a master archer as well as an outlaw, this prequel is a story well told. Full of intrigue and suspense, betrayal and manipulations, injustice and outrage, it is unexpected but appreciated. The message remains relevant, that government can overtax and abuse its own people unless someone stands up for them. That is the Robin Hood story we all recognize and cherish.

Discussion:

» As an explanation for the legend of Robin Hood, do you think this story does it justice?

» The invitation to impersonate Sir Loxley’s son seems unlikely. Do you think this would be possible in a small village that has known him for decades? Why or why not?

» Giving the people a charter of rights is necessary for any government to be kept from abusing the populace. Why do you think government needs such checks and balances?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 