Sable the Dog Coming to Santa Barbara to Sniff Out Sewage in Storm Drains

The scent-trained canine will assist the city and UCSB with water quality research

By Liz Smith | June 1, 2010 | 7:54 p.m.

In January, the city of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division was awarded a grant from the Water Environment Research Foundation to bring Sable the sewage-sniffing dog and his trainers, Scott and Karen Reynolds of Environmental Canine Services, to Santa Barbara.

Sable will spend June 7-15 investigating storm drains in the Laguna and Mission Creek watersheds, looking for the scent of human waste, which has been detected in storm drains throughout the watersheds (based on the Laguna Watershed Study conducted in 2008 by the Creeks Division using DNA-based sampling techniques).

Sable will work alongside Creeks Division staff and Dr. Patricia Holden of UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, who will take water samples at the same locations to test for the presence of human DNA.

A free community forum titled “The Nose Knows” will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The Reynoldses will share their experience training and working with Sable, the first dog in the world to be scent-trained to track sources of human waste in storm drains.

The free community forum will include a meet and greet with Sable, followed by a presentation, demonstration and question-and-answer session. The event is open to all ages.

— Liz Smith is an outreach coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement Division.

 
