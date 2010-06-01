Entrix, Authoria Sign Leases with Santa Barbara Business Center

The office park on North Calle Cesar Chavez is now fully leased

The Santa Barbara Business Center, the largest office complex in the city, is now fully leased.

Hayes Commercial Group represented the business center in its lease of more than 6,000 square feet of office space to environmental consulting company Entrix and talent management company Authoria Inc.

Entrix continued its expansion in May, leasing 4,106 square feet of office space at the 20-year-old business center, at 201 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

Authoria relocated within the property to a 2,340-square-foot office space.

In both transactions, the Hayes Commercial Group team of Greg Bartholomew, Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes represented the Santa Barbara Business Center. Brian McCorduck of Cushman & Wakefield represented Entrix, and Thomas Kent of FHO Partners represented Authoria.

The 90,000-square-foot office park primarily houses software and service industry tenants.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.