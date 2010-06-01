Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:47 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Golden Lion Tamarin Born at Santa Barbara Zoo

It's the zoo's first birth of the endangered species of monkey, native to Brazilian rainforests

By Julia McHugh | June 1, 2010 | 4:13 p.m.

On the morning of May 15, staff at the Santa Barbara Zoo observed that an infant golden lion tamarin, born on exhibit the night before, was clinging to its mother’s back.

This is the first viable birth at the Santa Barbara Zoo of this small endangered species of monkey from the Brazilian rainforests (called “GLTs” by keepers). Adults weigh about a pound and are about 10 inches tall, with 16-inch tails. The infant is currently about the size of a C battery.

It has not yet been examined by the zoo veterinarian, so its sex, weight and other details have not been released.

The zoo has exhibited GLTs since 1983. The golden lion tamarin family are on view in an exhibit near the train station. They have free access to their inside, off-exhibit area and may not be visible at all times.

“Golden lion tamarins have a really interesting story,” assistant zoo director Alan Varsik said. “They were one of the first species that zoos were able to successfully reintroduce to the wild. Their numbers had dropped precipitously, and captive breeding by zoos was integral to the success of the reintroduction effort. Though our young GLT isn’t identified to go to the wild, the birth here just creates more attention to the species and their story in the wild.”

Zoo staff was elated that a new female GLT, who arrived earlier this year from the Potowatami Zoo in Indiana, had produced an offspring with the zoo’s resident male. The zoo’s other resident female had never reproduced and is now too old to breed. She and a new elderly male golden lion tamarin from the Los Angeles Zoo were recently moved in with the toco toucans for their senior years, offering stimulus to both species.

The Santa Barbara Zoo now has five GLTs: the family on exhibit near the train station, and the pair housed with the toco toucans near the Humboldt penguin exhibit.

The small monkeys have a silky, golden coat and lion like mane around a dark face, giving the lionlike impression. They live in the forest canopy, 30 feet above the forest floor, in the coastal rainforests of Brazil. They face huge challenges in the wild as more than 99 percent of their forest habitat has been cut down for agriculture or housing construction. Adults are monogamous and share in the care of their young. Upon birth, the young climb atop their mother’s backs, leaving only to nurse. Both parents are involved in raising the young, who are weaned at five to six weeks.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 