Letter to the Editor: Clark Vandeventer for Congress

Our country is in an economic mess. In a 40-year career in the investment business, I have worked with thousands of companies to assess their growth potential. Over a 17-year period, from 1983 to 2000, I helped grow the managed assets of our company from $160 million to more than $20 billion. There was no secret to our success. We were simply looking for growth, and we worked in an economic environment that encouraged private-sector growth.

That’s not the scenario today. President Barack Obama and Congress are bent on growing government and shrinking the private sector. They ignore basic economic principles and responsible fiscal management. The government has forced companies to comply with social mandates as set forth by the government and Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. This caused the financial bubble and collapse in housing. And, government regulators overseeing the banking system and Wall Street were simply asleep at the wheel when it came to doing their job.

Now the government wants to put the entire blame on the financial sector, which is the economic backbone of this country. And they feel they can spend and tax their way out. That is just plain wrong. It will not work.

Clark Vandeventer, who is running for Congress in the Republican primary to face Rep. Lois Capps in the general election in November, says that as a country we need to have some grownup conversations about our economic situation. I couldn’t agree more. I also believe that nobody is better suited to lead these tough talks about the direction our country is moving than Vandeventer. That’s why I am supporting him in his campaign for Congress.

Vandeventer understands that government does not create jobs, but it does create public policy that either encourages or discourages economic growth and prosperity. I believe Vandeventer understands what this country needs to do to get us moving again. Furthermore, I believe he will be an effective advocate in Washington to move this agenda forward.

John Tilson

Santa Barbara