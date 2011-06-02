Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Attorney John Ambrecht Asked to Speak to Industry Organization

He will discuss how to with family business clients to minimize conflicts and save them money

By Jonatha King for Ambrecht & Associates | June 2, 2011 | 12:18 a.m.

Saving family wealth is the name of the game these days, and Montecito attorney John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates law firm is being recognized by the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel for coming up with a method that does just that — not only locally but across the nation.

About 100 well-known estate planning lawyers in the United States, members of the business planning committee of ACTEC, will gather in Atlanta on June 24 to hear Ambrecht and his co-researcher/co-author Howard Berens, M.D., of Boston discuss how lawyers should be working with their family business clients today to minimize family conflicts and save them huge sums of money.

The pair will present specific ideas from their book For Love & Money: A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology. Their book is considered groundbreaking because it provides new family business succession planning techniques that blend typical estate planning approaches with the psychology of human behavior. Their strategies are already helping families and their advisers save millions of dollars in legal fees and annual lost asset value resulting from family conflicts. 

ACTEC is an elite national organization of only about 2,800 lawyers. Ambrecht, who specializes in complex trust and estate law, is one of only about 280 attorneys in ACTEC from California.

His Montecito law firm regularly resolves complicated planning issues for multimillion-dollar local, national and international family business clients. Membership in ACTEC is solely by election after the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as trust and estate counselors is demonstrated.

Ambrecht and his co-authors, who also include Dr. Richard Goldwater and Tom Gorman, are also founders of Families and Wealth LLC in Santa Barbara.

— Jonatha King is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 