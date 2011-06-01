Allied Waste Services Donates $5,000 to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

The funds will support the group's efforts to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has made a $5,000 contribution to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, a nonprofit environmental group.

The funds will go toward the organization’s ongoing community outreach, monitoring, education, advocacy and enforcement efforts to protect and restore water quality and aquatic habitats in and along the Santa Barbara Channel.

“Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is a vital community organization,” said Stephen MacIntosh, general manager of Allied Waste Services. “They work hard to prevent the pollution of our beaches, waterways and wetlands. Ms. Redmond and her staff are stewards of the environment whose efforts and advocacy improve our quality of life and help maintain Santa Barbara as a world-class destination.”

Channelkeeper works on the water and in the community to monitor local waterways, restore aquatic ecosystems, advocate for clean water, enforce environmental laws, and education and engage citizens in identifying and devising solutions to local pollution problems.

“Channelkeeper is extremely grateful to Allied Waste Services for their generous contribution,” said Kira Redmond, executive director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper. “Allied does so much to keep our community clean, including giving back to the community through significant corporate contributions, and their support will make a huge difference in furthering our efforts to keep our waterways clean and healthy.”

Allied Waste Services has made it part of its pledge to invest in the local community, continually improve its operation and protect the environment. Allied has recently provided financial support to other community organizations, including Art From Scrap, the Goleta Library, the Goleta Valley Historical Society and the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

“Protecting the Santa Barbara Channel is vital to restoring our aquatic life, maintaining our cultural heritage and enhancing recreational opportunities,” MacIntosh said. “We are committed to the communities we live in, and investing in keeping Santa Barbara’s coast clean and healthy is an extremely worthy cause to support.”

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement. For more information, click here or call (805) 563-3377.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.