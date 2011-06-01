Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Debra DiNapoli Joins Senior Planning Services as Director of Business Development

She brings extensive industry experience to the position

By Candice Tang for Senior Planning Services | June 1, 2011 | 9:18 p.m.

Debra DiNapoli
Debra DiNapoli

Senior Planning Services is pleased to announce Debra DiNapoli as its new director of business development.

DiNapoli brings her experience as regional vice president of Olsten Kimberly Quality Care, responsible for the organization’s California offices. She also served as the area manager for Southern California and the Central Coast and as the Santa Barbara branch director of Olsten Kimberly Quality Care.

She was also general manager for Interim HealthCare in Seattle and the administrator for Silverado Senior Living in Los Angeles County.

DiNapoli received a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

She is a founding member of the Association of Senior Care, a local association for home-care providers of which she served as president for seven years. She has served as a board member and as secretary for the Ventura County Home Care Association.

DiNapoli is a master reiki practitioner and has been a complementary therapy volunteer for Hospice of Santa Barbara for three years.

She is currently working on completing the final unit for certification in the Sacred Art of Living and Dying. She is married with two children.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
