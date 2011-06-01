Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Taj Mahal Trio Coming to the Lobero

The ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 1, 2011 | 11:51 p.m.

Bluesman, composer and multi-instrumentalist Taj Mahal with his longtime collaborators, drummer Kester Smith and bass player Bill Rich, will be in Santa Barbara for a single evening’s performance at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Lobero Theatre.

The concert is a presentation of Lobero Live.

It is, I think, indicative of Taj Mahal’s quasi supernatural authority that when his first, self-titled album came out, in 1968, we all took him for a slightly younger contemporary of our heroes Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters — his voice was that full of experience; his playing that easy and assured. In fact, he was 26, the greater part of three decades younger than those two immortals.

Taj Mahal was born Henry St. Claire Fredericks in Harlem on May 17, 1942, the son of a jazz pianist, composer and arranger of Caribbean descent and a school teacher from South Carolina who sang gospel. He grew up in Springfield, Mass. His parents started him on classical piano lessons, but he quickly gravitated toward earthier kinds of music. He also learned to play the clarinet, trombone and harmonica, and his vocal gifts showed early. When a guitarist from North Carolina moved in next door, he learned guitar and the crucial styles of Delta and Chicago blues.

One of the striking things about Taj Mahal in the late 1960s was that his voice, in interviews, was not so much full of blues experience as it was full of education. He studied agriculture at Amherst College, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1964.

While still an undergraduate, he adopted the musical alias of Taj Mahal and formed a popular party band called the Elektras. After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles and started another band, the Rising Sons, which included guitarist Ry Cooder.

Since his debut album, his music has continued to grow and evolve, never abandoning the blues, but absorbing into his personal style the sounds of the Caribbean, of Africa, of Latin America, of the Middle East, picking up and mastering new instruments as the occasion demanded. As a result, after 40 years, he occupies a unique and unrivaled position in world music.

Tickets to see Taj Mahal are $40 and $50 and are available at the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

